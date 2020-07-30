‘Double Shot At Love’ Spoilers: Suzi’s Had Enough After Chippendales Night Out

The latest episode of A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny features new drama and over-the-top arguments when Suzi Baidya reportedly had enough of one roommate’s antics after an outing at Chippendales. She revealed what she really thought, which created an explosive confrontation. The show stars Jersey Shore castmates Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio.

The cast, which includes Maria Elizondo, Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Marissa Lucchese, Brandon Stakemann, Antonio Locke, and Nicky Curd, stood together in a group when the blow-up took place.

The group had just watched Vinny and his fellow strippers work the stage at the legendary male dance review. In the clip from the series that will air tonight, Suzi opened her mouth and revealed to Derynn her true feelings, calling her “lame.”

In an interview segment, Derynn appeared shocked that Suzi was rude to her, wondering what she did to upset her friend. It was then that Pauly and Vinny appeared just as the confrontation was growing even more heated.

In the clip, posted to the show’s Instagram account, Suzi screamed out that Derynn was “negative” while the other cast members stood in shock, wondering what would happen next.

Suzi then dropped a big secret to the entire group about Derynn’s physical interaction gone wrong with one of Vinny’s co-workers at the club. It was then that Marissa jumped in and said that situation was none of her business. Suzi continued to speak out about an issue between Derynn and Marissa regarding an offhanded comment one made about the other. Suzi and Marissa stood nose to nose, arguing over the fact that Suzi should keep her comments to herself.

It was then that a frustrated and clearly angry Vinny stepped in and told them to take their drama outside because they should not be screaming and carrying on inside his place of employment.

Fans of the television show expressed their shock over Suzi’s bold behavior in the comments section of the Instagram video upload.

“Derryn has some nerve telling someone ‘this has nothing to do with you’ as if she hasn’t spent every episode this season giving her unwarranted opinions on things not involving her. Girl hush!” exclaimed one follower.

“Lol she’s had enough of everyone she’s calling everyone out,” said a second fan.

“I’m here for the DRAMA!” stated a third Instagram user.

“She said nothing but facts,” claimed a fourth follower.