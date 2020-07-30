Tammy Hembrow Sizzles In Pink Thong Bikini That Puts Her Sculpted Figure On Display

Fitness model Tammy Hembrow took to popular social media platform Instagram on Thursday, July 30, to post a two-part video that featured her in a thong bikini.

The pink bikini featured a cheetah-print design on both the top and bottoms. The two triangles of fabric making up the top barely covered the model’s chest, giving viewers an eyeful of her busty cleavage. The suit was attached to her body with thin strings and showed off her sculpted arms, back, and tummy.

The bottoms included two strings around the waist while the strip of material between Tammy’s legs dipped low on her pelvis. The eye was drawn to Tammy’s pert backside and muscular legs. Tammy completed the look with her long, blond tresses worn loose and flowing down her back and shoulders. She accessorized with a thin, gold necklace and bracelet and showed off a set of French-manicured nails.

The two selfie videos were taken in a bathroom mirror. In the first slide, Tammy flaunted her backside, standing with her torso twisted slightly to the side and her booty pushed out. As she filmed, the fitness trainer pursed her lips while swaying back and forth.

In the second video, the Australian native gave her followers a show of the front half of her body. She untied the strings around her neck and tucked them into the bikini top, leaving even more skin on display. Tammy pushed her hair to one shoulder and ran one over her belly and thighs. She popped a hip to the side and cocked her head back and forth while looking at her phone and pursing her lips. Several tattoos could be seen along Tammy’s rib cage, hip, and arm.

In the caption of the post, Tammy directed her followers to her eight-week Tammy Fit challenge in her bio. She told them that the program is the perfect way to get results fast while keeping up motivation. The fitness trainer added that she’s excited to do the challenge with her trainees because they motivate her. There will also be a $5,000 prize with giveaways throughout the eight weeks.

The post earned more than 100,000 likes and over 600 comments within the first hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of Tammy’s followers called her “perfect,” “stunning,” and “hot” in their comments.

“I’m so excited for it. Can’t wait to begin,” one Instagram user commented, referring to the challenge.

“You have the perfect body,” another follower wrote.

“Wow. Booty goals!” yet one more fan chimed in.