‘RHONJ’ Stars Teresa Giudice And Daughter Gia Look Like Sisters In Matching Outfits

The mother/daughter duo looked more like sisters in an adorable snap.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her 19-year-old daughter Gia Giudice showed off their obvious family resemblance in a sweet new snap shared to Instagram this week. The photo was posted online by the teenager on Wednesday, July 29, and showed the duo dressed all in all-white ensembles alongside stylist Lucia Casazza.

The cute photo featured the twosome as they flashed big smiles for the camera at what appeared to be an outdoor evening event.

Gia stood on her mom’s right side while they posed together and stunned in an off-the-shoulder crop top with long sleeves that stretched all the way down to her wrists.

She paired that with matching pants that were pulled up in line with her navel with her phone in her back pocket. She accessorized with a round Gucci bag with a gold chain over her right shoulder. The teen had her long, highlighted hair down as she was snapped shortly after she publicly confirmed via social media that she’d recently had a nose job.

As for the 48-year-old mom of four, she looked years younger than her actual age as she stunned in a plunging mini dress with a sheer overlay.

Teresa flashed her pearly whites as she put her arms around her eldest daughter and the stylist and accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings and a silver necklace. The reality star wore her long, dark hair down over her shoulders.

Fans couldn’t get over just how much the twosome looked alike. Many of her more than 701,000 followers left messages in the comments section pointing out the obvious Giudice family resemblance.

“Y’all look like sisters!! You ladies are so beautiful!!” one person commented.

“Just like your Mommy,” a second Instagram user said.

“Gorgeous girl! You and your mom are beautiful!” another fan told the reality star.

The latest upload from Gia was actually made up of two photos, as she also shared an adorable snap of herself and her boyfriend at the same event. The second photo showed the teenager and her man, Christian Carmichael, as they cuddled up together in the dark. He was also dressed in an all-white ensemble for the get together.

The picture was uploaded shortly after it was confirmed that filming for Season 11 of Real Housewives of New Jersey has resumed amid claims Teresa is going to be heavily featured in the upcoming episodes of the Bravo hit. The TV personality is the only cast member to appear on every season since the series first began airing on Bravo back in 2009.