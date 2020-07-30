Katie Price Enjoys Family Time By The Pool In Tommy Hilfiger Bikini

British celebrity Katie Price took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself with her family. The former glamour model is currently on a vacation with two of her children and her new boyfriend.

Price stunned in a red, black, and white Tommy Hilfiger string bikini top that featured the brand name across the garment. She paired the ensemble with red bottoms and showed off her tanned and toned physique. The 42-year-old pulled her long hair back and tied her locks up. Price rocked acrylic nails with a coat of pink polish and opted for small earrings and no other visible jewelry. She also showed off the tattoo on the lower part of her left arm.

Price’s current partner, Carl Woods, went topless and placed a pair of shades on top of his head. He also showcased his sleeve tattoo on his left arm. Price’s two children, Junior and Princess, also went on holiday with the couple and wore swimwear.

In the image, the family all posed by the pool. Price, Princess, and Junior all dipped their legs into the water and were photographed sitting next to each other. Junior linked arms with the reality star while Princess rested her hand on Price’s shoulder. Woods kneeled behind his women and placed his inked arm on her chest. Price looked directly at the camera lens with a pouty expression while everyone else smiled.

Behind appeared a beautiful clear blue sky and a palm tree. Price didn’t geotag her upload. However, on her daughter’s official YouTube channel, she revealed in her most recent video they were taking a trip to Turkey, which you can watch here.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 98,200 likes and over 1,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.3 million followers.

“You are beautiful and amazing and your kids adore you so that’s all that matters,” one user wrote.

“Love this, so good to see you happy,” another person shared.

“Love this photo. You look amazing,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful family xxx,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for the former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! contestant. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a buttoned-up black cardigan that featured long-sleeves with a black-and-white checkered pattern. Price paired the outfit with matching shorts and sported her newly-dyed straight blond hair down.