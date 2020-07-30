Anna Katharina Showcases Her Killer Physique In Tiny Yellow Bikini

Instagram model Anna Katharina added a new sexy photo to the social media site on Wednesday, July 29, in which she showed off her killer physique in a swimsuit.

The model wore a yellow bikini made from a knitted material that included tiny cut outs along the edges. The top was held up by thin strings around the neck and rib cage, leaving plenty of skin along Anna’s upper body exposed. The eye was drawn to her toned arms and long, flat abdomen. The small pieces of fabric across the chest also left Anna’s cleavage on display.

The bottoms featured the same string tie as the top part, and were held up at the hips in two bows. The fabric between the legs dipped low on her pelvis, allowing her followers an even better view of her abdomen. The upper half of Anna’s shapely thighs could also be seen.

Anna completed the look with her blond tresses worn loose and flowing down her back and shoulders from a side part. She also flashed a set of white-manicured nails.

The photo was taken in an indoor space next to a set of doors covered in windows. The model was featured in the forefront of the frame with her body taking up most of the space. She stood with one shoulder slumped downward and her chest pushed out while staring directly at the camera unsmiling.

In the caption of the post, Anna told her 1.3 million followers that since she’s unable to travel anywhere tropical, she’s pretending she’s somewhere else while in her living room. She added that she loves the suit. Anna also tagged the fashion brand behind the swimsuit, Fashion Nova, and wrote that she’s a partner for the brand. Anna often takes to the social media platform to post photos of outfits she models for Fashion Nova.

The snap earned more than 20,000 likes and nearly 400 comments within the first day. Anna’s fans gushed over her figure and outfit in the comments section and express how much they loved her. Compliments included “perfect,” “gorgeous,” and “stunning.”

“Beautiful and sexy woman,” one Instagram user commented, adding a couple of fire emoji and a heart-eyed smiley for emphasis.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” another follower wrote.

“Great look! Keep up the positive vibes!” yet one more fan chimed in.

Earlier this week, Anna posted a snap that featured her in a different bikini, as reported by The Inquisitr. Her chest overflowed from behind a tiny black top while a pair of distressed jeans hugged her lower body. The post proved popular, racking up nearly 30,000 likes since first appearing on the photo-sharing site.