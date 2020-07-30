Abby Dowse Smolders In Fiery-Red Lace Lingerie & Sheer Stockings

Australian smokeshow Abby Dowse drove many of her 2.3 million Instagram followers into a meltdown this morning, sharing a sizzling new lingerie photo that flaunted all of her insane curves. The blond bombshell looked smoking hot in a fiery-red ensemble made out of see-through lace, which she paired with matching stockings that went up to the thighs.

The two-piece set comprised of a plunging top and cheeky bottoms that had no trouble showing off her hip and thigh thanks to their incredible high-cut. A heart-shaped metal detail sparkled in between the revealing bra cups, calling even more attention to her perky chest. Meanwhile, the high-rise waistline accentuated her trim physique, emphasizing her impossibly flat stomach. The set sported a discrete floral print that barely censored her curves. Floral lace also decorated the thigh bands of her sheer stockings, adding chic to the racy look.

Abby posed on the floor for the steamy update, showing off her killer body from the profile. She was on her knees, and stuck out her rear end as she arched her back. The provocative posture displayed both her bottom and perky chest, treating fans to a sweltering view of her gym-honed figure.

The 30-year-old was snapped in her all-white living room — a familiar sight for those who regularly follow Abby on Instagram. Her lingerie and bronzed tan were the only splash of color in the stylish interior, which included a sofa decorated with throw pillows, a coffee table next to a beanbag chair, and a white house plant.

Abby shot a smoldering gaze at the camera and softly pursed her lips. Sunlight shone on her beautiful features, making her slightly squint her eyes. Her long, blond tresses framed her face, tumbling down her back in messy waves. She held both hands on her knees, flaunting her white manicure, as well as the several rings adorning her fingers and the chain bracelets she wore on her wrists.

The Fashion Nova ambassador credited the popular brand for the spicy look, tagging the label in her caption. She added a string of emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her attire, prompting followers to leave similar emoji in the comments.

As expected, fans were all over the seductive look, showering the Aussie model with compliments.

“It’s not Valentine’s Day but will you be my valentine,” quipped one person.

“Red lace mesh, the trifecta. Cant [sic] wait to see more of you in this,” was another message.

“Curves are just crazyyyy [screaming-face and fire emoji] Nobody [is] badder than you,” raved a third Instagrammer.

“You are simply delicious and bad for my health,” penned a fourth follower, ending with three hearts.

The post racked up more than 13,500 likes and 350-plus messages in the first couple of hours of going live on the platform. Just yesterday, Abby tantalized her numerous admirers with another scorching lingerie pic, showcasing her voluptuous assets in yellow lace. That photo was over 20,300 times since it was shared.