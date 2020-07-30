Janet Jackson Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Throwback Black-And-White Pic For Women Supporting Women Challenge

Lots of high-profile celebrities have been sharing black-and-white images of themselves to show their support toward women. Music icon Janet Jackson is one of the biggest stars who has participated in the “Women Supporting Women Challenge” and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker stunned in a long-sleeved white shirt. Jackson displayed her decolletage by unbuttoning the top half of the garment and opted for a sweater vest over the top. She paired the ensemble with baggy ripped jeans and black heels. Jackson styled her long curly hair down and kept her nails short with a coat of black polish. She accessorized her look with a number of large rings, necklaces, numerous tribal-style bracelets that completely covered her wrists, and dangling earrings.

Jackson was captured sitting down on a stool with her right leg crossed over her left upper thigh. She placed one hand on her stiletto and raised one hand to her face. The Poetic Justice actress looked drop-dead gorgeous while staring directly at the camera lens with an open-mouth expression. She posed in front of a plain white backdrop and was snapped from the knees-up.

Jackson’s eye-catching photo was shot by photographer and director Yu Tsai for her 2015 No. 1 Unbreakable album.

For her caption, Jackson revealed she accepted the challenge from Paula Abdul and Julieanne Mijares. The entertainer insisted that everyone should continue to support and uplift each other. Jackson nominated rapper Missy Elliott and performer Ciara to take part next.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 102,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5 million followers.

“Jamming to your amazing music right now Janet! Makes me feel good!” one user wrote.

“My favorite picture. My style icon,” another person shared.

“JANET YOU ARE STUNNING,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters, adding numerous black heart emoji.

“One of my all-time fave pics… it’s currently on my wall,” a fourth admirer commented.

Sharing nostalgic throwback content is nothing new for Jackson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she honored Lil’ Kim on her birthday with a pic that dated back to last year. Jackson rocked long curly red hair down in a black outfit. Kim also opted for a black ensemble that included a leather jacket. The “No Matter What They Say” songstress is known for sporting different types of hairstyles and owned blond locks for the occasion. The photo was originally taken after Jackson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.