UFC Fighter Rachael Ostovich Flaunts Her Killer Cleavage & Booty In A Pink Bikini

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich showcased her killer curves in a scintillating photo for her latest Instagram update. For the post, she rocked a revealing bikini that put her assets and curvaceous figure on full display.

The 29-year-old is known as a fierce competitor in the cage, but looked adorable in this outdoor picture. Similar to other recent pics, she was photographed in a gorgeous locale as she has spent time in her home of Hawaii in recent months. She tagged the location as Lanikai Juice – which is a popular smoothie restaurant in the state.

Ostovich was shot atop a large rock, and beautiful blue water and sky were both visible in the background. She squatted down and struck a playful pose for the snap. The flyweight was captured from the side, and wore her long black hair up in a top ponytail. Her right knee was bent and she sat down on that foot and put her left leg in front of her body. She grabbed a handful of hair and pulled it into the air, and flashed a giant smile across her pretty face.

The fighter rocked a revealing hot pink swimsuit. There were thin black strings that connected the cups, and wrapped around her neck and midsection. The suit barely-covered her athletic figure and left her stomach and chest exposed. She sported a pair of black sunglasses, and matching Nike sneakers and socks to complete the ensemble. Fans caught a glimpse of her generous bust, and a hint of her curvaceous booty.

Ostovich added a “Wish You Were Here” graphic on the photo. In the caption, she clarified that this pic was not taken during a hike, and tagged swimwear company 2BDESIRED.

Many of the UFC competitor’s 694,000 Instagram followers flocked to the eye-catching upload, and nearly 43,000 found their way to the “like” button. Ostovich received more than 480 comments. Fellow fighter Emily Whitmire responded with fire emoji, as the replies were flooded with that emoji. The comment section was filled with compliments, and questions about Ostovich’s next match.

“Barbie girrllll,” UFC athlete Tracy Cortez wrote while adding multiple emoji.

“I wish I was there also [you’re] absolutely beautiful,” an admirer commented.

“Creased the sneakers!!” one fan joked.

“Of course you didn’t go hiking like that, it’s all for the IG,” another wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier this month Ostovich scintillated fans by flashing her derriere in a thong swimsuit. That picture was taken on a boat and earned over 74,000 likes.