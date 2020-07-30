Alexa Collins Goes For A Dip In The Sea In A Teeny Crochet Bikini

Florida hottie Alexa Collins showed off her bikini body in a sizzling new photo shared to Instagram on Wednesday, flaunting her killer curves as she posed in the sea. The Miami model let herself be photographed from behind and was nearly up to her hip in water, displaying her pert posterior while gazing seductively over her shoulder. She arched her back and stuck out her chest, fixing the camera with an intense stare. Her lips were slightly parted in a provocative way, adding to her scorching vibe.

Alexa rocked a crochet two-piece bikini from popular brand, Andi Bagus, which specializes in knitted swimwear and which the 24-year-old made sure to tag in her post. The bathing suit featured a halterneck top that completely bared her back, tying well below the chest line with thick yellow straps that matched the color of her golden locks. The front of the swimsuit was decorated with tiny seashells in addition to a chic embroidery that highlighted her curves.

The top was extremely deep cut on the sides, flashing a tantalizing glimpse of her bosom. The look was complete with thong bottoms sporting a small patterned back that flaunted her peachy booty. The item had crocheted side straps similar to the ones on her top, which sat low on her hips, showing off her trim midriff.

The gorgeous blonde appeared to have gone for a dip before posing for the sultry shot, judging by her wet hair. Tiny droplets of water still clung to her supple skin, lending a sexy glimmer to her bronzed tan. Alexa held her arms down beside her body, framing her rear end with her hands. The posture called even more attention to her perky backside, which the cheeky swimsuit perfectly showcased.

The Instagram sensation topped off her beach-babe look with a pair of massive gold hoop earrings that beautifully harmonized with her outfit. The clear, turquoise-blue sea made the perfect backdrop for her beauty. A light-gray skin hung overhead, with a wisp of cloud rising just above the horizon.

According to the geotag, the photo was snapped in Antigua and appeared to be a throwback from Alexa’s Caribbean getaway earlier this month. The update stirred the interest of many of her followers, who clicked the like button more than 14,400 times and left 240 comments on her post.

“Wet hair, different look. Awesome!” wrote one person, blowing Alexa a kiss via emoji.

“That water looks perfect, crystal clear. You are very beautiful. Have a great day,” chimed in another fan.

“Sexy and Alluring,” a third follower described the hot look, adding a string of fire emoji.

One Instagrammer penned a lengthier message of appreciation for the social media star.

“Your YouTube video changed my opinion of you. You are so much more than a pretty smile. Keep up the good work,” read their comment.