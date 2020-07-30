Nick Cordero’s Wife Amanda Kloots Shares Heartbreaking Message After His Death

It has been several weeks since the death of Broadway star Nick Cordero, but the ache seems indelible for his wife, Amanda Kloots, according to a report from People.

On Wednesday, Kloots took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking message about her grieving process. The fitness instructor said she’s constantly realizing new things as she continues to exist in a world without her husband.

“I lost my husband. Elvis lost his father, but today I realized we lost our family,” she wrote. “We didn’t really even get to be a family. We won’t have those memories that I dreamed of since Elvis was born. This hit me hard. It stung like a horrible bug bite actually.”

“The pain of everything has recently begun to stop me in my tracks. I’ll be doing something and I freeze, unable to think or move. My gut aches, it actually aches deeper than I ever knew it could.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cordero passed away earlier this month after a lengthy battle with coronavirus. In early March, the actor complained of intermittent exhaustion but was misdiagnosed with pneumonia after two COVID-19 tests returned negative. He was tested for the virus a third time, and that test returned positive. By April, Cordero was put on a ventilator and had been receiving dialysis to assist with his kidney function. Later, his right leg was amputated because of other complications stemming from his infection. On July 5, Kloots shared the news of her husband passing.

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

Since Cordero’s death, Kloots has been sharing constant updates about her new normal. She said she hopes that by sharing her story, she’ll be able to touch people in similar situations. She said she’d like them to know that they’re not alone.

“Grieving is a journey we all do differently,” she wrote. “Talking about it when I have the strength is helping me.”

She added that she sometimes doesn’t have the strength to speak, before acknowledging that there was no right or wrong way to grieve.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kloots also shared a happier update over the weekend. The mother-of-one posted a super cute video of her son, Elvis, as he said his first words. In the video, the little man can be seen standing in front of a picture lamp with a photo of Cordero on display. When asked to point to his father, he lifted his hand toward the photo and said, “right there.” He also gave the image of Cordero a quick kiss before pulling the lamp off the table.

In the caption of the video, Kloots explained that Elvis had not seen his father since March 30, and called the moment truly “amazing.”