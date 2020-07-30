Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flaunts Her Fit Booty & Curves In Workout Clips

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony showcased her curves while handing out workout tips in three clips for her latest Instagram update. In the post, she rocked skintight leggings and a tight top that gave fans an eyeful of her assets.

The Irish stunner has become well-known for her exercises vids, and shared two routines with dumbbells and one with a machine in this upload. O’Mahony wore her long brown hair up in a ponytail and was mostly shot from behind. She sported burnt orange-colored leggings that wrapped onto her lower body, and a white sports bra that had three small straps in the back and hugged onto her cleavage. The 22-year-old had on a pair of all-white sneakers to complete the look.

For the first clip, O’Mahony was recorded with her back to the camera while she looked into a large mirror. She had a dumbbell in each hand and quickly raised them above her head. This view offered fans a glimpse of her fit backside and sculpted arms.

O’Mahony switched to a pulley machine for her next exercise. The popular YouTuber attacked her triceps with this routine. Viewers were treated to another shot of her booty and chiseled back as “Hot” by Young Thug was heard playing over the gym’s speakers.

The social media influencer moved to a bench for the last video. She was filmed from the side while she did presses using free weights. This angle showcased O’Mahony’s curvy figure and sideboob that was exposed by the tight top.

In the caption, O’Mahony described doing high intensity interval training along with ab exercises to complete her gym session, and mentioned how great the music at this gym was. She tagged fitness brand Alphalete in the post.

Many of O’Mahony’s 671,000 Instagram followers took notice of the footage, and more than 10,000 showed their appreciation by tapping the “like” button. Her replies were littered with heart-eye emoji. She received multiple questions regarding the workout, and her attire. Fans also heaped plenty of praise on the model.

“Looking as amazing as ever Caroline,” one follower responded.

“Girl you look freaking incredible,” another added.

“THESE LEGGINGS IM GOING TO FREAK OUT,” an excited fan wrote.

“You are my inspiration,” an Instagram user replied along with a series of emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month O’Mahony flaunted her curvaceous backside in a spicy selfie. She posed in front of a full-length mirror and showcased her thighs and booty. That photo garnered nearly 18,000 likes and over 110 comments.