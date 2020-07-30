Ramona Singer’s Daughter Avery Allegedly Tried To Use FedEx As A Moving Company

Avery Singer, daughter of Real Housewives of New York OG Ramona, was allegedly caught trying to use delivery service FedEx as a moving company on Wednesday, according to a spy for Page Six.

The insider revealed that the 25-year-old “was spotted in a heated tiff with FedEx employees when she allegedly tried to use the local shop as her own personal moving company on Wednesday.”

Avery was accused of “yelling at employees” by the source. The young adult is currently in the process of moving out of her apartment, and the spy claimed she was adamant that the FedEx workers “box up her clothing and other odds and ends from her car.”

Page Six also noted that in her Instagram stories, she and a friend appeared to have parked near the West 4th Street FedEx store location — where the incident allegedly occurred — and “brought at least 10 clear storage containers, one cardboard box and multiple garment bags with them.”

Once the staff members realized the extent of work that Avery was expecting them to do, they refused and said they could not do what she was asking because that was not their job responsibility, and they did not have a way of billing her.

The insider then alleged that Avery became increasingly irritated and “refused to take no for an answer.”

Avery supposedly left in a huff not long after a worker told her they did not have enough boxes for all of her things. The spy accused her of leaving many of her belongings behind at the store, expecting the employees to deal with them.

The publication noted that a second insider disputed some of the original’s claims, adding that Avery only left her things behind because the staff told her they would take care of everything “as part of a business-type account that she has with the company.”

However, a spokesperson for Avery claimed the account was “extremely exaggerated” and “untrue.”

“Avery has been shipping from this FedEx location since before March and throughout the entire move and everyone has been so courteous and helpful,” the rep said.

Supposedly, the box Ramona’s daughter was trying to ship was too large for the first FedEx to accommodate, so she had to go to another FedEx. They claimed “that’s all it was,” and that whoever asserted Avery was doing something unsavory was blowing things out of proportion intentionally.

As longtime fans of RHONY know, Ramona has something of a reputation for treating staff poorly. She has been caught on camera demanding hotel clerks to unpack her things, amid other accusations over the years. Co-stars have even called her out for her behavior.