Bella Hadid Flaunts Chest In Topless Pics For Chanel

Bella Hadid shared four new photo sets from a recent photoshoot, and in her most recent share, she showed off her figure in a series of topless pics for Chanel. There were four photos in total, and they showed her striking a variety of poses with an umbrella. Some of the images were previously shared in another post, but this was the first time that the model offered a closer look at the photos.

In the first picture, Bella’s figure was mostly hidden behind a light yellow umbrella with the Chanel logo and name in white. She held it in front of her chest as she stood with her legs far apart and gazed directly at the camera with a flirty pout. Her blue baseball hat was hard to miss, and she wore it backwards with the bow accent resting on her forehead. She also accessorized with a couple of light blue fingerless gloves.

In the second snap, Bella’s chest was on show as she covered it with just her hands. She stood with her left hip popped and looked straight at the camera. Her underboob peeked through, and her toned abs were on display. She sported a pair of light yellow bikini bottoms and wore a periwinkle-and-gold belt around her waist.

The third picture was similar to the first, except she wrapped her right hand over her head.

And in the last shot, Bella stood with her arms crossed in front of herself with one arm extended down at a diagonal. This angle left her sideboob peeking through and her slender legs were on display.

All of the images featured a bright blank backdrop, and the impeccable lighting left her skin looking flawless.

The share has garnered over 476,600 likes with her fans packing the comments section with a variety of compliments.

“Bruh how is she so FRICKING GORGOUS [sic],” gushed a supporter.

“We are the happiest people right now,” declared a second devotee.

“You are the epitome of perfect,” raved a third admirer.

Others took note of her caption.

“@theweeknd no wonder you’re smiling so much these days King,” wrote another social media user.

Additionally, Bella showed off her physique in another update from July 16, that time opting for two different one-piece swimsuits. In the first of two black-and-white photos, the model posed in the corner of a building and placed both of her hands on her head. She arched her lower back slightly and the skimpy swimsuit flattered her figure. It had thick trim along the edge with the Calvin Klein logo, and her sideboob peeked through.