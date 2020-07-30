Ramona Singer Gets Her ‘Look Together’ For The ‘RHONY’ Reunion, Asks Fans For Accessory Suggestions

Late Wednesday night, Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer updated her 807,000 Instagram followers with a pic of herself rocking a low-cut black dress ahead of the Season 12 reunion. She wrote that she was getting her “look together” for the reunion and then asked her fans for suggestions on which accessories she should wear.

Two days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Ramona had shared a photo of herself sporting gorgeous new highlights to her Instagram stories, courtesy of her hairstylist Julius Michael. She said she got the glam look specifically for the reunion special, where she’ll reunite with her castmates to discuss the past season.

While Ramona might have her reunion hair and outfit selected, her latest caption indicated that she was still struggling to pick the perfect accessories for the special night.

In her July 28 update, it seemed like Ramona was asking for her followers to choose out of the assortment of jewelry pieces she was rocking in the pic, including several silver rings, a chunky diamond bracelet, and a necklace. Ramona also wore a pair of dangly earrings, although they were somewhat obscured by her hair.

The television personality posed for the snapshot in what appeared to be a bathroom. She placed one hand on her hip, and the other hovered across her upper chest. She stood in the center of the room with a marble shower enclosed by a glass door visible behind her. The flooring tile seemed to match the shower walls.

Hundreds of Ramona’s supporters flocked to her comments section to input their thoughts on her outfit. Most seemed to agree that the necklace did not feel like the right choice, but liked her rings and bracelets.

“I think no necklace – add length to your neck and chest. The earrings are enough. More bracelets and love the rings,” wrote one person.

“I would do either the earrings or the necklace but not both together,” said another.

“I don’t know. Less is more. One designer piece maybe,” chimed in a third fan.

“I liked that long delicate diamond necklace (u shared earlier) with everything you have on,” contributed a fourth.

Andy Cohen recently confirmed that the Season 12 reunion episode would be filmed in-person and indoors. Initial rumors wondered if it would take place outside to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus, but they have been confirmed as false.

That said, they will be following strict rules to keep everyone as safe as possible, including making everyone in the cast and crew get a COVID-19 test ahead of time.