Rosanna Arkle Wears Nothing But Tiny Shorts In Hot New Selfie

Rosanna Arkle has been sharing flirty updates to her Instagram feed as usual, and her most recent share was an eye-catching one. She opted to go topless and wear nothing but tiny shorts, and snapped the selfie as she exuded flirty vibes.

In the picture, Rosanna stood facing the camera and raised one hand in the air and held her white phone. She gazed directly at the phone screen with a huge pout on her face, and raised her right hand to help censor her bare chest.

The shorts that she wore were high-waisted with white and gold horizontal stripes. It had a long tie in the front that she made into a bow, and she accessorized her look with jewelry and a head scarf.

Rosanna wore her tresses down and brushed in front of her shoulders and her chest, although a hint of her cleavage and underboob were visible. Her scarf was a dark gold tone, and it blended into her brunette locks. She alluded to her new hair color in the caption as it differed from her usual blond locks. The jewelry that she rocked included chunky gold bracelets on her wrist and one that fit snugly on her upper arm, along with multiple rings.

Behind her was a chic living room area with a fireplace and a small glass coffee table placed in front.

The tags in her post included Risanare Retreat, an Airbnb that she was apparently visiting, and Official Freedom Couture, a “designer luxury” wig maker.

The update has garnered over 14,700 likes so far in the past eight hours, and her fans headed to the comments section to rave about her good looks. Most people focused on complimenting her new hair color.

“I had to have a second look! I LOVEEE IT,” gushed a devotee.

“I’m down with the brown also want to know where that coffee tables [sic] from,” wondered a curious follower.

“You are gorgeous not [sic] matter what color your hair is,” raved a third supporter.

“@rosannaarkle I’m just down with you Rosanna. You’re so unbelievably gorgeous. Wife goals,” declared a fourth social media user.

In addition, Rosanna showed off her physique in another ensemble and posted photos to her feed on July 14. That time, she rocked a cut-out snakeskin-print bikini with a revealing top that allowed her to showcase her underboob. Her tiny bottoms had a thong cut in the back and she struck a couple of different poses to offer a glimpse of her ensemble from two angles. She posed in a bathroom with white walls and decor in muted tones.