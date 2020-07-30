Nina Agdal Puts Booty On Show In Skimpy Thong Bikini At The Beach

Nina Agdal has shared three new Instagram updates in the past few days of herself rocking bikinis, and her most recent update caught many of her fans’ attention. There were two photos in the set, and she showed off her bare derrière in both snaps.

In the first image, Nina stood with her back angled towards the camera and propped out her left knee. She placed both of her hands in front of herself as if she were praying, and glanced over her right shoulder at the camera. She smiled with her lips closed and wore her hair down. Her long, slightly wavy locks fell behind her shoulders and seemed to be blowing in the wind a little.

Her bikini was a light tan color, and had long ties that fell down her upper back and her hips. The small thong bottoms left her curves on show, and in the caption, she noted that she works hard for her toned physique.

Nina accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses, a bracelet on her right wrist, and rings.

Behind her was an empty stretch of beach with tread marks and footprints. The ocean peeked through in the side of the frame, and the photo was taken on a sunny day with wispy clouds.

In the second shot, Nina stood in the same spot except she raised her right elbow in the air and threw her head back. She cast a long shadow and her tan looked impeccable.

The update has been live for three hours, and it’s garnered likes from over 26,400 followers. Nina’s followers took to the comments section to react to the sizzling update.

“Love seeing you at the beach so much,” gushed a devotee.

“Such a groupie ‘ liking this’ But – how can you not!” exclaimed a second admirer.

Others took note of her caption as she alluded to the Donna Summer song, “She Works Hard for the Money.”

“And she certainly gets the results,” declared a third supporter.

“All that hard work pays off,” wrote another social media user.

Nina also caught the attention of her followers three days ago with another set of bikini pics, that time rocking a mismatched ensemble. It featured a black top with a simple cut and a low neckline, and bottoms with blue and red vertical stripes. She was photographed walking out of the ocean with a smile, and her hair was slicked behind her shoulders. Inches away from her was the foamy ocean, and she accessorized with sunglasses and a large bracelet.