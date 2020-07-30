Laura Amy Flaunts Her Deep Cleavage In A Tiny Bikini & Sweats On Instagram

Australian bombshell Laura Amy combined her usual beach-babe look with one of her sporty outfits in her latest Instagram upload, showing off the best of both worlds. In a photo shared Wednesday, the fitness model rocked a skimpy black bikini, which she paired with matching track pants and comfy kicks.

The ensemble gave fans plenty to look at, flashing some serious skin in addition to flaunting her buxom curves. The ruched bikini top was a halterneck style sporting small, triangular cups that were spaced wide apart, completely exposing her cleavage. Meanwhile, the sweats grabbed attention with a graphic white print adorning one of the pant legs.

Laura posed on the floor for the spicy update, showing off her pins as she sat down with one leg folded in front of her body and kicked up her foot. The model appeared to be leaning on one hand, grabbing her inner thigh with the other. She tilted her head to the side, pursing her lips as she gazed seductively into the camera. Her leg was stretched out toward the lens, teasing a glimpse of her bracelet-baring wrist.

The posture gave fans a good look at her stylish black sneakers, which were decorated with vibrant orange details around the ankle and on the back of the heels. The shade called attention to Laura’s perfect tan, while also harmonizing with the wooden flooring. The color scheme complemented her raven tresses, making her brown highlights stand out even more.

The brunette beauty seemed to be in a hallway and was photographed against the backdrop of white walls. The simple décor served to keep the focus on her figure, making her outfit and bronzed skin emerge as the only splash of color in the shot. Laura penned a straightforward caption for her photo, which was evocative of what she was wearing. She credited online retailer, Fashion Nova, for the look, tagging the brand in her post.

Followers seemed to be loving the trendy co-ord, taking to the comments in large numbers to compliment the Aussie smokeshow.

“My favorite combo,” read one message, ending with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Literally no better fit!!!! You slayed this,” wrote a second person.

“Killing it babe!!” agreed a third Instagrammer, who added three bomb emoji.

“Just gorgeous… interesting outfit but definitely suits you,” opined a fourth fan.

The upload garnered more than 11,700 likes and 310 comments overnight, proving to be very popular with her admirers. Earlier this week, Laura showcased a chic, feminine look, trading her sexy swimwear and cozy lounge sets for a plaid mini skirt and a plunging crop top. That post has been liked over 13,500 times since it was shared.