Regis Philbin’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Medical Examiner

Regis Philbin’s official cause of death has been revealed, according to a report from E! News.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Philbin passed away at the age of 88 while at his home in Manhattan, New York. Initial reports stated that the former TV host died from a heart attack after dealing with heart complications for many years. Now, nearly one week later, a spokesperson for the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Farmington, Connecticut, has confirmed that Philbin died from a “myocardial infarction due to coronary artery disease.”

After the news of Philbin’s death was reported, his family issued a statement expressing their deep sadness while thanking fans and admirers for their support.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about,” the statement read.

“We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

The family later requested that mourners honor the star’s memory by making donations through the New York City food bank’s website to help people in need across the city, especially in Philbin’s home borough of The Bronx, according to report from Us Weekly.

Peter Kramer / Getty Images

The media personality’s career lasted more than six decades after he got his start on The Tonight Show in the 1950s. He later moved to New York, where he landed his most notable hosting gig — Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee alongside Kathie Lee Gifford. After 15 years, Gifford stepped away from the morning show and was later replaced by Kelly Ripa.

Both Gifford and Ripa have taken to social media to express love and gratitude for their former co-host, but it seems only one of the women may be able to attend Philbin’s funeral.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a source recently revealed that there was “bad blood” between Ripa and Philbin, which resulted in her not being invited to the service. Philbin’s funeral service will be held at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart and he will be laid to rest at the Cedar Grove Cemetery, after being honored at his alma mater, the University of Notre Dame.

Philbin’s loved ones have not addressed the rumored issues with Ripa, but before his death, he did say his co-host may have felt offended by his decision to step away from the show.