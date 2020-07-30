Alexis Skyy Slays In Plunging Crop Top And Form-Fitting Pants

Television personality Alexis Skyy sent hearts racing around the globe on social media after she shared a revealing new image of herself on Wednesday, July 29. The beauty took to her Instagram account to post the content with her 4.2 million followers, and it instantly gained traction among her followers.

The 26-year-old internet sensation, who is most famously known for starring in the VH1 series Love & Hip Hop, was photographed indoors. Alexis took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing with her hips propped out, and her right hand up to her hair. Alexis further exuded an unbothered attitude as she pouted, and hid her eyes behind large sunglasses.

Alexis’ black hair featured a short pixie cut and was styled straight as some side-bangs fell across her forehead.

Still, it was Alexis’ famous figure that stood out most in the image, as she showed off her killer curves with a revealing, yet fashionable ensemble.

She opted for a black top that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her chest, highlighting her bust. The top’s plunging neckline also exposed a great deal of cleavage. Further on display was her slim core, as the garment was quite cropped.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of black pants that also helped to flaunt her curvy figure, as they were very form-fitting. Particularly on display was her curvy hips and derriere.

She finished the look off with a denim jacket, which fell effortlessly around her arms, a mini pink Dior bag, and a pair of athletic trainers.

In the caption, she tagged Fashion Nova, indicating that her outfit was designed by the fast-fashion clothing brand.

The bold update instantly received a large amount of attention from fans, accumulating more than 37,000 likes since going live just four hours ago. Additionally, more than 360 followers also showered the model with compliments on her figure, beauty, and ensemble.

“I love you with short hair sis, a vibe,” one user commented.

“Gorgeous lady,” a second individual added.

“Pretty babe,” a third fan asserted, following their compliment with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“I love this outfit babe,” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Alexis is no stranger to serving daring fashion looks on her Instagram account. On July 19, she sent her fans into a frenzy after she rocked a revealing black leather jumpsuit, per The Inquisitr. That popular look garnered more than 100,000 likes.