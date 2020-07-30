Lexi Wood Shows Off Pert Derriere In Skimpy White Bikini

Fashion model Lexi Wood sent fans around the globe into a frenzy when she posted a series of eye-catching new snapshots of herself to social media on Wednesday, July 29. The bombshell shared the post with her 953,000 followers on Instagram, and it quickly grew in popularity after going live.

The 22-year-old — who is from Canada — was photographed while at the beach for the slideshow, which consisted of three photos. Lexi stole the show as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera, switching between a number of playful and sultry poses. She also emitted a happy vibe as she smiled sweetly and directed her gaze straight towards the camera’s lens.

Lexi’s mid-length brunette hair was pulled back for the slideshow, likely to her locks out of her face.

Still, it was her enviable figure that stood out the most in the post, as she easily flaunted her famous physique in a revealing ensemble.

She opted for a white top that featured short sleeves with ruffled edges, and a ruched design. The garment looked to be quite form-fitting on the model as it tightly hugged her bust and drew attention to her assets. The number also displayed Lexi’s chiseled core as it was cropped, reaching just below her chest.

She paired the fashionable top with a pair of white bikini bottoms that did not leave much to the imagination as they featured a skimpy, high-rise cut. The briefs especially flaunted her hips and pert derriere. Meanwhile, the swimsuit bottoms’ side-straps once again drew eyes toward the model’s slim midriff.

She finished off the look with a white tote, a pair of gold earrings, and several rings.

In the caption, the stunner revealed that her outfit was designed by Revolve and Marjorelle, both of which are online clothing companies that Lexi often promotes.

The fun update was posted earlier in the day and has since amassed more than 34,000 likes, proving to be a hit with fans. The comments section also saw more than 200 followers offer praise to the model about her body, beauty, and outfit.

“You are a goddess,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I am obsessed with this,” added a second fan.

“So stunning,” a third admirer admitted.

“You are the cutest thing,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

