Yarishna Ayala Shows Off Her Tanned Buns In Barely There Bikini

Puerto Rican fitness model Yarishna Ayala showed off her tanned booty to her 2.2 million Instagram followers in her latest video update. Wearing skimpy black swimwear, her fans were quick to share their opinion of the captivating clip.

In the post, Yarishna wore a strappy black string bikini. The triangular cups did up in a bow with thin straps in a halterneck fashion. A single strap ran across her back and fastened with a clear plastic clip. The celebrity brought one hand up to her hair and this helped to highlight the chiseled muscles of her biceps and smooth back.

The bikini briefs were a thong design and, as a result of this, showed off plenty of the model’s pert derriere. The item of clothing featured double straps and they sat high over her sculptured hips.

Yarishna posed with her back to the camera in order to highlight her buns. She leaned forward, one leg slightly bent as she stood on her tippy toes. The fitness model rested one hand on the railing next to the platform on which she stood. Because of her posture, attention was also drawn to her muscular thighs and calves.

Her long hair was straightened and parted to one side. As she posed, her dark locks cascaded down over one shoulder.

In the background, a variety of palms and trees could be seen planted in a row against a concrete structure. The bright sun shone down on her and a clear blue sky could also be seen.

As soon as Yarishna posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within a single hour, the clip had already amassed a whopping 135,000 likes and plenty of comments from her supporters.

“[Always] beautiful and sexy cute body baby fantástic body yarishna,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Perfect body,” a fan said.

“Goddess 4real u are a living piece of art come to life,” another user gushed.

“Beauty and bronze,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of the muscly arm emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers appeared so overcome by the captivating video that they used emoji rather than words in order to capture how they felt. The most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyed emoji and some users repeated them over and over again in their comments.

Yarishna often displays her incredible physique via swimwear shots on her official Instagram account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a recent update saw her baring her chiseled abs in a tiny yellow and black bikini that left very little to the imagination.