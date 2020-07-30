Kourtney Kardashian Slays In A Tiny Checkered Bathing Suit While Soaking Up The Sun

Kourtney Kardashian went scantily clad for her latest Instagram upload on Wednesday night. The reality TV star served up a sassy look for the camera as she revealed that she was at the beach in the caption of the post.

In the sexy snap, Kourtney looked smoking hot as she rocked a black and gold one-piece bathing suit with a checker board print. The garment featured thin straps that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders. It also included a low cut neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage.

The suit clung tightly around her tiny waist and curvy hips as it exposed her long, lean legs in the process. She accessorized the style with a pair of large hoop earrings and some trendy dark sunglasses on her face. She also had a tiny black handbag.

Kourtney posed on a set of gray steps. She sat on stairs with her legs crossed and her back arched. She rested one hand on her thigh as the other held her tiny purse. She opted to go barefoot in the shot as she wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a white railing and some green foliage could be seen.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. She styled the brunette locks in a sleek bun behind her head.

Kourtney currently boasts over 97.8 million followers on the social media platform. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s fans didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 1 million times within the first six hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 5,100 messages during that time.

“I wanna be you,” one follower wrote.

“Went off with the vintage Fendi,” remarked another.

“These pics lately tho,” a third social media user gushed.

“I love this bathing suit on you babe,” a fourth comment read.

The Poosh founder has seemingly been sharing some fun vacation snaps as of late, and fans know that she’s never been one to shy away from flaunting her fit figure in her online posts. She’s often been photographed in racy swimwear, skimpy tops, and tight dresses.

In her most recent upload, Kourtney looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a little black bikini while floating in a swimming pool at night. That share also proved to be a popular one. To date, the post has racked up more than 1.6 million likes and over 4,800 comments.