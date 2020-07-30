Abby Dowse Shows Off Killer Figure In Yellow Lace Lingerie

Australian beauty Abby Dowse sent temperatures soaring worldwide on Wednesday, July 29, after she posted a sizzling new image of herself on social media. The blond bombshell took to Instagram to share the post with her 2.3 million followers, and it quickly became a smash.

The 31-year-old model glowed as she was photographed indoors, seemingly in her bedroom, as a bed was visible in the frame. Abby posed directly in front of the camera, stealing the show in the image. She emitted a very seductive mood as she pouted, propped her hips out, and tugged on her locks. She further looked away from the camera’s lens.

Her long, blond hair, which featured dark roots and highlights, was pulled back into a messy, high-ponytail. The locks did not appear to be styled as they were in natural-looking waves. Meanwhile, some side-bangs fell down around her face.

Still, it was the model’s famous and fit figure that captivated users most, as she flaunted her body with some revealing lingerie.

Abby sported a yellow bra which was designed with a sheer lace material and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The undergarment did not leave much to the imagination as it struggled to contain her assets, exposing a great deal of cleavage.

The model teamed the intimate top with a matching pair of underwear that also did not conceal much of her figure. As the briefs were designed with a high-rise cut, they especially showed off her curvaceous hips and derriere. Their high-waisted design also drew attention to her toned core.

She finished the look off with a few accessories, including necklaces and a bracelet.

In the caption, she noted that her hair tie matched her lingerie. She also revealed that her intimates were designed by Lounge Underwear.

The sizzling photo was met with a great deal of support and approval from her fans, garnering more than 13,000 likes in just a few hours. Additionally, more than 350 followers took to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, looks, and bikini.

“Gorgeous girl,” one user wrote.

“Stunning in yellow, love this babe,” a second fan added.

“So gorgeous, love this color on your tan,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Always look incredible Abby,” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Abby has shared a great deal of eye-catching content this past week. Just earlier today, she stunned her fans once again as she went braless under a tiny crop top, per The Inquisitr.