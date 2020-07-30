Liz Katz Declares That She Has ‘Given Up On Pants’ At This Stage of Her Pregnancy

Cosplay and Instagram model Liz Katz announced to her 1.2 million followers that she was done with wearing pants at the late stage of her pregnancy. Instead, she opted to wear dresses and skirts during the final countdown for both comfort reasons as well to help avoid the heat of the summer months.

“It’s less hot, you can catch a breeze,” she declared in the caption.

The celebrity posed in a mirrored image that showed her rocking a skintight black mini dress. The item of clothing featured shoestring straps and plunged down low in the front, revealing plenty of Liz’s ample cleavage. It stretched tight over her huge baby bump and had a drawstring tie at the bottom of the short skirt, giving it a ruched effect.

Liz posed with one arm by her side, the other holding the phone with which took the selfie. Her blond locks were tied up in a messy ponytail high on her head. Strands of hair hung down and framed her pretty face as she posed with a serious expression.

The image appeared to have been captured in her bedroom as a large bed was on display in the background. Next to this was a small table in a charcoal shade. The walls of the room featured neutral colors and white highlights on the decorative wooden frames.

As soon as Liz posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within five hours, the photo had amassed more than 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her impressed admirers.

“Absolutely beautiful congratulations,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Gratulations Mommy [I] wish the best for you,” a fan said.

“You look wonderful Liz hope you are having a good day,” said another user.

“You are a glowing and gorgeous woman!” a fourth person wrote, also using a sting of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also chose to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji.

As yet, it is unclear when Liz is due to deliver her baby. However, judging by the size of the baby bump, it could be sometime soon. In the meantime, the celebrity has shared a blend of pregnancy shots as well as throwback images to her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a recent throwback update saw her cosplaying as Catwoman as she posed in a skimpy black bikini.