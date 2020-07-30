Hannah Ann Sluss Celebrates Strong Women In New Post

Hannah Ann Sluss is hopping on the #womensupportingwomen social media trend.

Model and former Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 29 to take part in the recent social media trend #womensupportingwomen. The campaign is intended to empower and support women. Sluss shared a stunning photo of herself as well as photos of strong women in her life.

This new trend involves a woman sharing a black and white picture of themselves to social media. They are then supposed to nominate a female friend to take part in the challenge.

The first photo Sluss included in her post was a beautiful selfie. She wore her long hair down in natural waves and laid back on a couch as she snapped the photo. The 24-year-old kept it casual in a T-shirt and accessorized with a thin chain necklace. She appeared to be wearing some light makeup as she beamed at the camera.

The next two snapshots included in the post were throwback images of her two grandmothers, Grandma Hannah and Grandma Carol Ann. Sluss could be seen as a little girl in the kitchen with both women. In her caption, she explained that her own name was inspired by both of these women. She went on to describe just how much she has learned from her grandmothers, both of whom faced numerous challenges throughout their lifetimes. She expressed how much she looks up to these women and aspires to be like them some day. She also encouraged her followers to look for the strong women in their own lives.

Sluss’ post earned over 60,000 likes and her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the pictures and the inspiring message.

“Exuding strength, beauty, and confidence always,” wrote one fan.

“You’re such an inspiration Hannah Ann!! Definitely glad I got to watch you on TV, and see how strong and beautiful you are,” another person remarked.

“I look up to you so much, thank you for being the best role model ever,” one more person gushed.

Millions of images have flooded social media over the last several days including the hashtag #ChallengeAccepted or #womensupportingwomen. Lots of big name celebrities have decided to participate in the trend, including Jennifer Aniston. Aniston posted a gorgeous black and white picture of herself to Instagram on July 28. She used this also as an opportunity to encourage her followers to get out and vote, particularly regarding issues that affect women. The post was a major hit online, earning over 3 million likes, as The Inquisitr previously reported.