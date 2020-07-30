Ashley Resch Rocks A Unique Black Leather Swimsuit As She Sits On A Chair

Canadian Instagram model Ashley Resch wowed her 920,000 followers with her recent post. Wearing a bondage-inspired swimsuit, the celebrity posed seductively while seated on a chair as she celebrated the fact that it was already Wednesday.

Ashley wore a unique one-piece bathing suit that featured a black leather belted section across her midriff. The leather-like material of the rest of the outfit added to the overall vibe of the design. It sat high over her hips and also showed off her detailed tattoo positioned across her thigh and waist.

The Instagram sensation sat on a white padded chair that was turned backward so that she could rest her elbows on the sturdy chrome backrest. She gazed seductively toward the photographer as he captured the image. She leaned against her hands and arched her back to further enhance the alluring pose.

Her long blond curls were parted to one side and cascaded down over her back, reaching her tiny waist. Some strands of hair fell over her face as she leaned forward.

The model sat in a white-themed room. Behind her, a large window showed off the garden outside. A trimmed bush in a white marble pot also added an extra element of bright color against the starkness of the room. This sat on a bench with a matching countertop, giving the impression that Ashley was positioned in a dining room adjacent to her kitchen. In front of her, the edge of a glass table could also be seen.

As soon as Ashley posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the photo had garnered more than 8,000 likes and plenty of comments for her adoring fanbase.

“Damn [you’re] perfect,” one follower declared in the comments section.

“Happy Hump day beautiful,” a fan said in response to Ashley’s caption.

“Very beautiful as always,” said another user.

“Love your hair,” a fourth person wrote, also adding an emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The fire, heart-eyed, and variants of the heart emoji appeared to be the most popular by far.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ashley recently flaunted her figure while wearing a gray bikini and cardigan. The celebrity chose an oceanside setting for that Instagram update. In that post, she leaned one arm hand against a rock face as she stared defiantly at the camera and insisted that she was “manifesting Malibu days.”