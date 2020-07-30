‘RHOD’ Star Kameron Westcott Stuns In Pink, Announces New SparkleDog Food Product

On Wednesday night, Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott surprised her Instagram followers with a stunning new upload and a special announcement about her company, SparkleDog Food.

In her caption, Kameron said she was proud to announce that SparkleDog Food would be introducing “Bully Sticks for Dogs,” which she says are an “all-natural, high protein and low calorie treat.”

She said the Bully Sticks are meant to be an “alternative to rawhide treats” as they are made without any chemicals. Kameron continued by saying the treats were meant to help “reduce plaque and tartar build-up” in dogs and ensured her supporters that the company worked hard to create chews that all dogs would love.

As RHOD fans know, Kameron never goes anywhere without pink in her outfit. She posed for her latest snap while wearing a vibrant pink blazer lined with tortoiseshell buttons. In one hand, the housewife held the Bully Sticks package, and in the other, she held one of the individual treats.

Smiling at the camera, Kameron showed off a row of her bright white teeth hidden beneath lips dabbed with a coral shade of lipstick that matched her outfit. She accessorized her smart attire with dangly diamond-encrusted earrings and her wedding ring. Her long blond hair was styled into smooth waves and parted down the middle.

The geotag indicated Kameron had posed for her photograph from her hometown of Dallas, Texas, she posed in front of a plain white backdrop.

D’Andra Simmons and Steph Hollman, fellow RHOD cast members, commented on Kameron’s latest post.

“Yay! I need some for my doggies!” Simmons said alongside a pink heart.

The 37-year-old responded and said, “They’re gonna love it!!”

“Love this- congrats,” wrote Hollman.

Dozens of the reality star’s fans also flocked to her comments section to shower her in compliments and congratulate her on SparkleDog’s success.

“That’s awesome. Sounds like you’re doing well with sparkle dog,” chimed in one person.

“Are they long lasting? My little dog can chew threw anything and sometimes I need him to be distracted for more than 5 min,” added another.

Like a sensible businesswoman, Kameron spent time responding to several of her supporters and answering their questions about the new product.

When she is not busy with her company, Kameron is reportedly working hard on Season 5 of Real Housewives of Dallas, which is reportedly filming despite the rising COVID-19 cases breaking out across the state. A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that production had resumed, but that they were being cautious and following the CDC guidelines.