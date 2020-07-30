‘It’s Bikini Season,’ Qimmah Russo Declares While Flaunting Her Chiseled Physique

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo showed off her enviable figure to her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her recent post. Rocking a stunning two-piece, she reminded her supporters that it was “bikini season” before announcing that she had something new in development. However, she stopped short of revealing what the mysterious project was.

Qimmah wore khaki-colored string bikini that also featured a delicately-etched white pattern. The triangular cups of the top plunged down low and showed off plenty of her cleavage as well as showing off her muscular arms.

The bikini briefs did up in bows and sat high over Qimmah’s hips. The celebrity’s famous abs were the focal point of the snaps and a jeweled belly button piercing was also obvious. In addition, her chiseled thighs and calves were on display as a result of the revealing swimwear.

The model’s long dark hair was straightened and parted slightly off-center. Her hair cascaded over her shoulders and reached down to her narrow waist.

In the first picture, Qimmah stood tall, her arms bent and out to each side. It appeared that she was taking a step forward as one leg was bent and in front of her body.

The second shot saw Qimmah positioned slightly to one side, her hand resting gently on her thigh. With her hip jutted to the side, the curve of her pert derriere was now in sight. The fitness trainer then stared defiantly at the camera.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. It only took half an hour for the set to receive 5,000. In addition, many people commented, not only eager to shout their praise for the revealing shots but to voice their curiosity about the upcoming news.

“Goddess,” one follower simply wrote in the comments section.

“So photogenic feminine beauty and strong,” a fan said.

“Calendar… I’d support that,” another user suggested in response to Qimmah’s caption.

“Beauty. So excited for what’s coming,” a fourth person wrote, peppering their comment with plenty of emoji.

In fact, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the heart-eyed fox, heart-eyed, and fire emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah showed off her athletic ability in one of her updates on Instagram yesterday. In the short clip, the fitness guru wore a tight-fitting black crop top and white shorts as she bounced and did a backflip on a trampoline. She also wore a black face mask, indicating that she was exercising in public for that update.