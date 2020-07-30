New Study Suggests Poor Gum Health Could Be Linked To Dementia Later In Life

When gum disease gets serious and becomes periodontal disease, it can cause a variety of health conditions in the afflicted. Diabetes, heart disease, dementia, and strokes are among the most serious risk factors.

According to CNN, on Wednesday, a new study was published by the medical journal Neurology from the American Academy of Neurology indicated advanced periodontitis could significantly increase the potential of being diagnosed with dementia.

Ryan Demmer, the study’s author and an associate professor at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, said that they “looked at people’s dental health over a 20-year period and found that people with the most severe gum infection at the start of our study had about twice the risk for mild cognitive impairment or dementia by the end.”

The article noted that impairment could occur as late as 20 years after contracting gum disease, which can also “ultimately cause tooth and bone loss.”

That said, despite the link, it does not equate to causation. Periodontal disease may not be the decisive factor linking the many serious health problems that can occur if not treated.

Demmer hypothesized that an “oral microbiome,” which is a type of bacteria that causes periodontitis and “systemic outcomes,” might be “central.”

Further studies would need to be conducted to demonstrate the concrete link between “microbes in your mouth and dementia, and to understand if treatment for gum disease can prevent dementia.”

Marek Studzinski / Unsplash

As it stands, the study can only show an association between the two testing factors.

CNN described the study as following more than 8,200 participants over approximately 18 years. Each person was tested for dementia and “undertook a full periodontal exam” at the start.

By the end of the study, 19% had developed dementia. Of those who had all of their teeth and healthy gums, only 14% had a cognitive decline. Eighteen percent of the participants with mild gum disease had dementia by the end, and 22% of the group that had severe gum disease developed dementia.

Finally, 23% of the group members how had no teeth at all also contracted the illness.

“The study accounted for other factors that could affect dementia risk, such as diabetes, high cholesterol and smoking,” noted the publication.

Demmer also pointed out that there are different types of mental decline and a smaller group linked gum disease to “both Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia.”

However, it is important to note that those who took part in the trial were mostly in their early 60s, and it is possible that cognitive impairment began before the gum problems or loss of teeth.

As CNN indicated, the ongoing pandemic has made it increasingly difficult for people, especially of the older demographic, to go to the dentist and receive treatment, which is worrisome to many.