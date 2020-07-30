Amber Smith Shares A Heartbreaking Message About Grief Regarding Her Late Son River, ‘I Miss His Sweet Voice’

Granger and Amber Smith lost their 3 year old son River in a drowning accident.

Country music star Granger Smith and his wife Amber lost their 3 year old son River in a drowning accident over a year ago. They continue to grieve as a family, but some days are worse than others. On Wednesday, July 29, Amber took to Instagram to share a raw update about how she’s feeling and the pain she is dealing with.

Amber shared a beautiful snapshot of little River exploring a playground, a slide visible behind him and a look of curiosity in his eyes. Amber began her heartbreaking caption by noting that she often likes to stick to hopeful, positive content on her account. This often includes topics of grace and faith. However, she could not deny the true emotions she was feeling on this particular day. She expressed her anger and recalled the things she misses about her son.

“But today, my earthly mind and heart are sad. Today I’m angry. I want River here with us. I miss my precious red head’s tightest hugs and biggest kisses. Oh how I miss his sweet voice, his chubby feet, his adventurous spirit and his dancing,” she began.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Amber reiterated that she is leaning on her faith during this time and believes that she will one day be able to reunite with her son in heaven. Nevertheless, the pain is still unbearable at times. She explained that she will be allow herself to feel and react to this heartbreak but will then get up and continue moving forward.

“I know what’s true. I know this is my fleshly pain and I need to focus on my spiritual heart and soul but some days grief gets you. It takes you down for a bit, like a tidal wave. Today, I’ll mourn, cry, yell, process, and then I’ll pray and pick myself back up again,” she wrote.

Amber concluded her post with a Bible verse from Micah 7:8. The verse speaks of God being a light even during periods of darkness.

Granger and Amber share two other children, London and Lincoln. Thus, they carry on as best they can for their children.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, River slipped away in a matter of seconds while the family were playing out in the yard. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be resuscitated. Granger and Amber are dedicated to spreading awareness about pool safety in an effort to prevent other parents from having to go through similar heartbreak. They also promote organ donation as little River was able to save other lives through this process.