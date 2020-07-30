Bethany Lily April Shows Off Cleavage And Curves In Skimpy Poolside Ensemble

British beauty Bethany Lily April sent hearts racing worldwide on social media after she shared a sexy new photo of herself on Wednesday, July 29. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 3.1 million followers, and the image quickly captivated thousands.

The 23-year-old model was photographed outdoors for the snapshot, seemingly poolside, as she soaked up the sun. Bethany situated herself directly in front of the camera, taking center stage as she posed while sitting on a day bed. She emanated a great deal of sultriness as she pushed her chest forward, pouted and stared directly into the camera’s lens.

Her long highlighted blond hair was pulled back into a bun that sat atop her head, likely to keep her locks from getting wet.

What enthralled users most, however, was her killer curves — which clearly stood out, as she sported a very skimpy ensemble.

The model opted for a white top that was made out of a ribbed material and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not conceal much as it was quite tight on her, and she went braless underneath, drawing attention to her chest. The tiny piece also featured a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Further on show was Bethany’s slim waist.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms. The bottoms also provided just little coverage as they were designed with a skimpy cut that particularly showed off her curvy hips.

She finished the look off with a sheer, black cover up that she tied around her core, further accentuating her midriff.

In the post’s geotag, Bethany indicated that she was on O Beach, on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

In the caption, the beauty stated that she loved a good “pool day,” before suggesting to fans that they follow her private account.

The bold update quickly gained traction among her followers, amassing more than 60,000 likes so far. Meanwhile, the comments section saw more than 1,000 followers compliment the model on her body, good looks, and skimpy outfit.

“You are so pretty my love,” one user wrote.

“The quintessence of beauty, that’s who you are,” added a second fan.

“Wow such amazing eyes,” a third follower proclaimed.

“You are as beautiful as a butterfly,” a fourth individual asserted.

Bethany has shared many sizzling posts of herself on Instagram this summer. On July 23, she again dazzled her fans after she rocked a hot pink bikini, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 100,000 likes