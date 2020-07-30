Jessica Simpson Opens About About Suffering Childhood Abuse, Forgiving Her Abuser

Jessica Simpson opened up earlier this year about the sexual abuse she had suffered as a child, and now the singer turned fashion mogul is sharing her decision to confront the family friend who abused her — and forgive the woman.

As E! News reported, Simpson first revealed in a memoir published earlier this year that she had been molested by a girl considered a close friend of the family. While she didn’t say this at the time, Simpson decided to confront the person before she went forward with the story.

Speaking to Katherine Schwarzenegger on The Gift of Forgiveness podcast, Simpson said it was a complicated situation where her own abuser was also being molested by someone older. As The Inquisitr reported, it took Simpson six years to be able to tell her parents about the situation, which started when she was 6. Jessica said that her parents did not address it or get help for her, though they did stop staying over at the family friend’s house where it all had taken place.

Simpson said that about eight year ago, she decided to speak to the unnamed woman, suggesting that she speak to someone who could help her work through those difficult experiences.

“I went to her and I just said, ‘I know you know what was going on and I know that you were being abused,’ because she was being abused by an older guy,” Simpson told Schwarzenegger. “He was always there at the house as well, so he never touched me, but he would abuse her and she would come to me and do the stuff to me and so, like in so many ways I felt bad for her and I was allowing the abuse to happen.”

It was a difficult time for Simpson as well, as she shared in her memoir that she later turned to alcohol to self-medicate as she failed to properly deal with the pain and anxiety that came from her trauma. She later became addicted to stimulants, the book revealed.

It took even more pain to convince her to confront the situation — and her abuser. The actress and singer shared that she had just gone through a divorce from Nick Lachey and was celibate at the time, working through her own issues and trying to find healing.

“I knew that if I was honest with her, it would clear my conscience,” she noted. “I even sent her the book and I told her that I hope that it brings healing.”