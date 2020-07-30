Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A One-Piece Swimsuit & Daisy Dukes

Buxom blond Lindsey Pelas thrilled her 8.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling quadruple update in which she rocked a sexy ensemble. Lindsey posed outdoors in what looked like a tropical paradise, with a large palm tree visible behind her as well as several other shrubs and flowers.

Lindsey flaunted her curves in a yellow-and-white patterned one-piece swimsuit. The look had sculpted cups that added support for her ample assets, and a neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders and the fabric clung to her slim waist and flat stomach.

Lindsey’s long blond locks were styled in a deep side part, and they cascaded down her chest in soft waves that gave her a tropical mermaid vibe. She tugged at her swimsuit top with one hand while her other hand was tangled in her silky tresses for the first shot.

In the second snap, she showed off more of the lower portion of her ensemble, a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that left little to the imagination. Lindsey unbuttoned and unzipped the tiny shorts, showing off a sliver of skin near her hips, and had her mouth open in a sultry expression.

She twisted her body slightly to the side for the third shot, placing one hand on the small of her back and the other on her thigh. She arched her back and stuck out her chest as she posed for the smoking-hot photo.

She finished off the post with a simple snap in which she smiled at the camera. Her long locks seemed to be blowing slightly in the wind, and she looked gorgeous in all four of the pictures.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post received over 7,900 likes within just 36 minutes of going live. It also racked up 242 comments from her devoted fans in the same brief time span.

“You look so cute in yellow!” one follower commented.

“Ray of sunshine,” another fan added, including a heart eyes emoji and two flame emoji.

“Cute suit and you look gorgeous!!” a third fan remarked.

“You are very sexy and beautiful and hot,” yet another follower wrote, showering the buxom blond with compliments.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lindsey posted a short video clip in which she promoted an energy beverage while also spending some time with a few four-legged friends. She rocked a dusty rose bikini for the occasion, and her ample assets seemed moments from spilling out of the skimpy top.