Meg Turney Flaunts Underboob In Tiny Camo Bikini Top For Bulma Cosplay

Meg Turney delighted her fans with a new look based on the cover of a 'Dragon Ball' manga.

Meg Turney wowed her fans with yet another costume inspired by beloved Dragon Ball heroine Bulma. The popular cosplay model has been experimenting with many different looks based on the character with colorful hair as of late, and her latest creation left little to the imagination up top.

On Wednesday, Meg shared a sexy snapshot of her revealing outfit with her 763,000 Instagram followers. She was rocking a tiny string bikini top that featured a classic green camouflage print. The garment’s stretchy triangle cups were riding up to expose the tantalizing curves of a generous amount of underboob. Because Meg was only pictured from the waist up, this made her ample cleavage the focal point of the photo.

Meg was also showing off her flat stomach and flawless pale skin. A hint of her bottoms were visible. She had on a pair of low-rise denim shorts and a brown belt.

The model’s costume also included two big pops of color. She wore a pair of bright red gloves and a vivid teal wig. The hairpiece was voluminous, and it was styled with a center part. Meg paid attention to detail by wearing a segment of the chest-length hair pulled up on the left side of her face. She secured the mini ponytail with an elastic hairband decorated with two spherical pink baubles that shone in the sunlight. Her only other visible accessory was her glittering belly button ring.

The cosplayer struck a sassy pose with her hands on her hips, and she flashed her pearly whites at the camera as her photo was snapped. She was posing in front of a blurred pile of rocky rubble.

Meg’s post included the piece of artwork that her ensemble was inspired by. While exchanging messages with her fans in the comments section of her post, she revealed that the colorful drawing of Bulma looking fierce and battle-ready was based on the cover of the 70th chapter of the Dragon Ball manga, “Bulma’s Big Mistake.” However, she noted that the cover art depicts the character with purple hair. One of her followers recognized the artwork that she shared as an image from a Dokkan Battle card.

Meg’s photo was a big hit with her Instagram followers, who have rewarded her efforts with over 22,000 likes thus far. They have also showered her with many adoring words.

“Amazing cosplay replication,” read one response to her post.

“You have an awesome smile!” gushed another admirer.

“The gloves really do it for me lol,” a third commenter remarked.

“I am in LOVE with this series,” wrote a fourth devotee.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Meg dressed up as the same manga character for another set of photos. that were popular with her fans However, her costumes in those shots included a pink string bikini and a T-shirt.