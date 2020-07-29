Cynthia Wells From ‘My 600-LB Life’ Shows Off Pictures Of Her Weight Loss, Fitness Gains

Cynthia Wells had a rough time in her first go-round on My 600-LB Life, but pictures and social media updates shows that the once 610-pound mother has gotten back on track and lost weight.

Cynthia was originally featured on Season 5 of the TLC docu-series, with fans watching as she clashed with renowned surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan and ultimately leaving his strict program to try losing weight on her own. She had originally not lost enough to undergo surgery, but was eventually able to get back on track and into the program, where she underwent the procedure and dropped close to 300 pounds.

There is some renewed attention on Cynthia since the network revisited her original episode in July 2020, and fans have missed out on even more progress. Cynthia’s social media presence shows that she had continued to drop pounds and stay on top of her health and fitness goals. She has shared some updates about workout, including sharing her fitness tracker and some recipes from what appears to be her keto diet.

It’s not clear exactly how much more she may have dropped, as most of the Facebook pictures added since her My 600-LB Life appearance are more tightly cropped selfies, but Cynthia’s face is noticeably thinner since she initially appeared on the show.

It hasn’t been a straight path for Wells. In a “Where are they now?” episode that aired a year after she was first featured, viewers saw Cynthia making some steps forward and being able to attend events for her children, but still finding difficulty. In a Facebook update shared by Starcasm, the Oklahoma mom admitted that she “feels like a failure” due to some more recent struggles.

“This week has been an eye opener for me. I have gotten too comfortable with my weight loss and have lost sight of the goal. I am still fat and have a lot of way to go,” she wrote. “I have been in my feelings for about 6 months because [I] look at other people’s progress and feel like a failure.”

The journey had been very personal for Cynthia, who wanted to lose weight not only to preserve her own health but to be able to be active in the lives of her young children. Her social media updates show some major progress on that goal as well, with a noticeably more active Wells taking party in family activities.

