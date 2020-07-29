Bruna Rangel Is ‘Living In The Moment’ In Sexy Green Bikini

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima delighted her 4 million followers with her latest bikini update. The celebrity, who is well known for her alluring swimwear shots, wore a stunning khaki-colored strappy two-piece that left little to the imagination. In the caption, she vowed that she was “living in the moment” as she soaked up the summer sun.

Bruna rocked a jungle vibe in the khaki bathing suit. The top featured thin straps in a black-and-tan print that ran around the triangular cups. Secondary straps added a decorative element. The tiny item of clothing not only plunged down low and showed off her cleavage but the hint of underboob was on display as well.

The bikini briefs were also drastically revealing as they dipped down low in the front. Two patterned straps sat high on each hip as Bruna posted with one leg bent as she leaned against a concrete barrier.

The Instagram sensation’s golden hair was straightened and parted to one side. A slight breeze blew as strands of her tresses appeared to be whipping out to one side of her gorgeous face.

The model stared directly at the camera. One hand was lifted up behind her head as though she were about to tuck some errant wisps of hair out of the way. The pose elongated her body and drew attention to her lean body and flat stomach. Her other hand held a pair of tortoiseshell-rimmed sunglasses.

Behind Bruna, the ocean could be seen. A few clouds were overhead but, overall, the day looked glorious. Along the edge of the balcony on which the celebrity was perched ran a windbreak of sturdy plants.

As soon as Bruna posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within five hours of the upload, the snap had gathered close to 43,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“Super hot you are,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“The only way to live,” a fan said in response to Bruna’s caption.

“If she doesn’t raise your blood pressure, you’re dead,” another user declared.

“Beautiful as always,” a fourth person wrote, also using an emoji for added emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers resorted to simply using emoji over words in order to convey how they felt about the photo. The most popular were the fire, heart, heart-eyed, and drooling emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, recently nearly revealed all in an outdoor shower shot recently. In that update, the celebrity wore a vivid blue string bikini that highlighted her pert derriere.