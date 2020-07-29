Olivia Culpo Flaunts Bod In Skimpy Bikini Top In New Instagram Post

Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram page today to share behind-the-scenes snaps of her past photoshoot with Sports Illustrated. The photos of Polaroids that she kept, and in particular in the first part of the set, Olivia put her incredible figure on show in a tiny front-tie bikini top.

In the Polaroid, Olivia was photographed with her feet together and her hands down by her sides. She smiled with her lips closed, and it was hard to miss her chest.

Her white top had short sleeves and tied in the front, and it was done in such a way to showcase some of her underboob. Her matching bottoms had very thin straps that rested high on her hips.

Olivia wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle, and her short locks brushed the top of her shoulders.

Behind her was a busy backdrop with racks of clothings piled in seemingly every corner.

The photo was placed at a diagonal on a wooden table, and the model’s phone cast a small shadow on the left side of the frame. She tagged SI and the editor of the publication, MJ Day, in the post.

She offered four more images in rest of the series, and she rocked a variety of swimwear all of which was from a black or white color palette. The caption noted that the shots were taken last fall, and her cover look peeked through in the upper left shot in the second part of the post.

The share has been available for just an hour, but it’s already received over 46,600 likes. Her admirers rushed to the comments section to leave these glowing compliments.

“Wow GORGGG! Which polaroid camera is this?! @oliviaculpo,” wondered a curious fan.

“Olivia you didn’t have to do us like this,” joked another supporter.

Others seemed to want the Polaroids in real life.

“I’d keep one of these in my wallet if I could,” declared a third follower.

“You should sign them and auction them off for charity. Im sure you’ll make a few dollas,” suggested a fourth social media user.

And a few days ago, Olivia took to her feed to share another update, that time another photo series. She rocked a white mini dress and posed inside a kitchen, and her ensemble featured a small slit in the center of her chest that added allure to her look. It had a loose waistline and a high hem, and she rocked a matching mainicure. She wore her hair down in a middle part and smiled with her lips closed.