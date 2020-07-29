Olivia Culpo Flaunts Bod In Skimpy Bikini Top In New Instagram Post

Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram page today to share behind-the-scenes Polaroids from her past photo shoot with Sports Illustrated. In the first part of the set, Olivia put her incredible figure on show in a tiny front-tie bikini top.

Olivia was photographed with her feet together and her hands down by her sides in the first shot. She smiled with her lips closed, and it was hard to miss her chest.

Her white top had short sleeves and tied in the front, and it was done in such a way to partially show off her underboob. Her matching bottoms had very thin straps that rested high on her hips.

Olivia wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle, and her short locks brushed the top of her shoulders. Behind her was a busy backdrop with racks of clothing piled in seemingly every corner.

The photo was placed at a diagonal angle on a wooden table, and the model’s phone cast a small shadow on the left side of the frame. She tagged Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and its editor, MJ Day, in the post.

She offered four more images in the rest of the series, and she rocked a variety of swimsuits, all of which were either black or white. The caption noted that the shots were taken last fall, and her cover look peeked through in the upper left shot in the second part of the post.

The share has been available for just an hour, but it’s already received over 46,600 likes. Her admirers rushed to the comments section to leave these glowing compliments.

“Wow GORGGG! Which polaroid camera is this?! @oliviaculpo,” wondered a curious fan.

“Olivia you didn’t have to do us like this,” joked another supporter.

Others seemed to want the Polaroids in real life.

“I’d keep one of these in my wallet if I could,” declared a third follower.

“You should sign them and auction them off for charity. Im sure you’ll make a few dollas,” suggested a fourth social media user.

A few days ago, Olivia took to her feed to share another update, and it was also a photo series. While posing in a kitchen, she wore a white mini dress that featured a small slit in the center of her chest that added allure to her look. It had a loose waistline and a high hem, and she rocked a matching manicure. She wore her hair down in a middle part and smiled with her lips closed.