‘Big Brother’ Alum Claims Producers Wrote Diary Room Scripts, Fed Information To ‘Favorite’ Players

'Big Brother 16' star Christine Varner alleged that she was forced to recite lines 'verbatim' when she was on the CBS reality show.

Big Brother veteran Christine Varner is delivering some shocking allegations about her time on the CBS reality show six years ago.

Days before the 20th anniversary all-stars game is set to debut, the Big Brother 16 veteran, known as Christine Brecht at the time she was a houseguest in the reality competition, expressed annoyance that the entire cast of the show’s controversial 15th season has been “blacklisted” from the all-star game.

She then went into further detail about her own Big Brother season, which aired on CBS in 2014. In a series of posts, Christine unloaded on Twitter, throwing production under the bus with stories of scripted dialogue and favoritism.

While Christine admitted the obvious—that producers write scripts for the Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions that the contestants narrate — she went into further detail about just how involved the unseen crew members actually are.

“My DR sessions were 100% production written by around week 5,” Christine alleged. “I was getting so frustrated with them making me say stuff I didn’t believe in, or NOT how it happened…Like they made me say sentences VERBATIM. If I got one word off I had to start over. I would get pissed off obviously and not be as nice. I would be in there for hours at a time.”

Christine also alleged that Big Brother producers stirred the pot to make contestants paranoid and that the “fed” information to their favorite players.

“They say things specifically for you to be suspicious to other people through questions. That’s how I knew Derrick [Levasseur] and Cody [Calafiore] were coming for me for a couple weeks. And how they feed info to favorites to make them look ‘brilliant.”

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Christine did reiterate that production did not tell any of the jury members who to vote for as the winner, although she claimed that “shady” Survivor does some of that.

Still, she added, “My season they were rigged for the people you like, don’t worry.”

When asked if she had any regrets about appearing on Big Brother, Christine admitted that she does not because she wouldn’t have been “brave enough” to leave her ex-husband if she hadn’t gone on the show.

Christine made it pretty far in the Big Brother game six summers ago. She was in two alliances – The Bomb Squad and the Detonators — lasted 77 days in the house, and made it into the jury alongside popular players Frankie Grande and Caleb Reynolds. Levasseur ended up winning the $500,000 grand prize and Calafiore was the runner-up.