Dolly Castro Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Tiny White Bikini

Dolly Castro showed off her insane hourglass figure to her 6.1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, July 29, with a hot new post in which she wore a minuscule bikini that did her curves nothing but favors.

The Nicaraguan fitness model was captured outdoors as she faced the camera. Castro was photographed as if walking toward the viewer. Her facial expression was fierce, with squinted eyes and lips pouted and slightly parted. The two photos in the slideshow were the same, with the only difference being that the second was zoomed in to frame her torso. According to her geotag, she was at the Riviera Maya in Mexico.

Castro wore a white two-piece that made her tan complexion stand out. Her bikini top featured small triangles that allowed her to show off her ample cleavage. Thin straps went behind her neck and around her back. She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms that sat low on the front, while the straps were pulled up high on her sides.

She accessorized her outfit with a stunning body jewelry that came from around her neck and dipped between her chest, hanging onto her hips. Castro also wore pearl hoop earrings. Her brunette tresses were parted in the middle and fell down her back.

Castro’s fans were quick to show their appreciation for her killer post. Within just a few hours, it has already garnered more than 104,000 likes and over 1,450 comments. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to praise her enviable body.

“Don’t get toooo ripped please [heart-eyes emoji] I love you thick,” asked another user, to whom Castro replied her aim is to be healthy above all.

“If I was at the same place as you, I’d be so mesmerized lol [three fire emoji] daaaamn,” replied another user.

Other fans used the occasion to thank her for showing her stretch marks without editing them out.

“Okay this makes me feel better about my stretch marks now! [red heart] [fire] thank you!” one of her fans said.

“I love stretch marks! It means two things, either you was big and got small or small and got big… either way your thicker than cold peanut butter,” added another fan.

