Andy Cohen Dishes On In-Person ‘RHONY’ Reunion, Confirms The Event Will Not Be Outdoors

Andy Cohen confirmed the taping on his radio show.

Andy Cohen has officially confirmed that the Real Housewives of New York City reunion special for Season 12 will be filmed in-person with the cast, including Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Leah McSweeney.

During the latest episode of his Radio Andy series, Andy revealed that the cat was out of the bag in regard to the upcoming filming session before sharing a few details about what the taping would look like to viewers.

“There’s an article in the New York Post today and I guess I will officially confirm it. It is looking like we will be doing our RHONY reunion in person,” Andy revealed, according to a clip shared on YouTube on July 29. “I’m very excited.”

According to Andy, he, his Real Houswives, and his film crew have to go through a lot of protocols before they team up with one another on set. As he explained, everyone involved will have to be tested for COVID-19 and when it comes to the crew, there will only be a limited number of people allowed to work on that particular project.

“We’re all six feet apart. Hopefully this is going to go well,” he continued.

When Andy’s co-host began to question him about whether or not the filming would take place outdoors, Andy confirmed it would not before revealing to his listeners that while the venue wasn’t outside, it was “definitely a spaced-out” area that would allow the cast to communicate safely. He also joked about the women and their tendencies to talk loudly to one another.

What Andy failed to reveal was whether or not Tinsley Mortimer, who appeared on the first half of the 12th season would be featured during the taping. As viewers will recall, Tinsley spoke of her exit from the series weeks ago after she was seen confirming her engagement to her co-stars on the show.

Andy Cohen attends Z100’s Jingle Ball 2018. Noam Galai / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a source revealed to Page Six on Tuesday, July 28, that the ladies would be duking it out with one another during an in-person reunion, rather than doing so online. At the same time, in was noted that the taping would be held somewhere on Long Island on August 5 with Andy in attendance.

Although the insider also spoke of COVID precautions, it was noted that some of the rules were in the process of being “ironed out” and that face masks would be mandatory during filming.