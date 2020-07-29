Celeste Bright Flashes Her Sandy Buns In An Impossibly Tiny Chain Bikini

Celeste Bright gave her 662,000 Instagram followers something to talk about on Wednesday when she shared a racy new snap that saw her showing some serious skin.

The latest addition to the model’s feed saw her posing outside on a sunny day. She stood with her backside to the camera while leaning up against the thick trunk of a palm tree, and turned her head over her shoulder so she could meet the camera’s lens with a sultry gaze.

The 26-year-old appeared to have just come back from soaking up some sun on the beach, as she sported an impossibly tiny bikini with chain straps that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing. The two-piece boasted a scandalous design that did way more showing than covering up of her flawless physique, which was coated in a layer of white sand.

Celeste’s scanty swimwear look included a halter-style top with itty-bitty black cups that exposed an eyeful of sideboob as she worked the camera. It had gold chain straps that wrapped tightly around her neck and rib cage, leaving her toned back, arms, and shoulders bare for her fans to admire.

As for her lower half, the social media star rocked a pair of matching bottoms that were arguably even more risque. The piece boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that showcased Celeste’s lean legs and curvy hips, as well as her sandy buns. The garment’s waistband was also made of a thick gold chain that sat high up on her hips to highlight her flat midsection and trim waist.

Celeste’s platinum blond locks appeared slightly damp in the shot — another indication that she had just come in from a day by the water. They were styled in a middle part and cascaded behind her back in long, loose waves.

Fans were quick to show their love for the beauty’s most recent Instagram post, awarding it nearly 16,000 likes within its first hour of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower Celeste with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Now that’s a hot picture of you. Love it,” one person wrote.

“You look so beautiful,” another fan praised.

“Very gorgeous and stunning,” a third follower commented.

“HOTTEST BABE EVER,” added a fourth admirer.

Celeste has been sharing a number of bikini looks with her followers lately, much to the delight of her fans. On Monday, the star steamed up her page when she flaunted her assets in a sexy blue two-piece. That look proved to be another hit, earning over 42,000 likes and 437 comments to date.