Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Killer Curves In Skimpy Bikini

American model Katya Elise Henry left plenty of fans around the world breathless after she shared a sexy new image of herself bikini-clad on Wednesday, July 29. The bombshell shared the content with her 7.6 million Instagram followers, and it became a hit just seconds after going live.

The 25-year-old — who is best known for her fitness regimen — was photographed outdoors in front of a white wall as she promoted Blessed Protein, an energy drink and fitness supplement company. Katya took center stage in the frame as she struck a sexy pose on the ground that displayed almost her entire body.

She emitted a great deal of mystery in the image as she hid her face behind a white, wide-brimmed hat. She also exuded a sexy vibe, though, as she propped her hips out.

It was her killer curves that clearly demanded most of the users’ attention, as she flaunted her famous figure with a very revealing two-piece swimsuit.

Katya rocked a vibrant bikini bra that featured a purple and white tie-dye design, and two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear garment did not offer much coverage as its tight and minuscule body drew eyes towards Katya’s chest. The cups also exposed a bit of cleavage.

The model teamed the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that also did not leave much to the imagination as they were seemingly cut in a classic, Brazilian-style thong. The briefs especially flaunted her curvy hips and bodacious bottom, while their high-waisted sides accentuated her toned midriff.

She finished the look off with a number of gold accessories, including a necklace, a bracelet, and several rings.

In the caption, Katya called the day “perfect,” before asserting that Blessed Protein is the “best, most yummy” plant-based protein drink.

The bold update instantly received support from plenty of fans, amassing more than 27,000 likes in less than an hour. In the comments section, more than 200 users also showered the model with compliments on her figure, good looks, and skimpy bathing suit.

“You are perfect, like a star in the sky,” one romantic fan wrote.

“This bikini is so cute, where is it from,” a second admirer inquired.

“Body goals,” a third individual remarked.

“Not one flaw,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Katya has sizzled in a number of eye-catching posts this past month. On July 27, she shared a slideshow of her in a colorful thong bikini that again sent her fans into a frenzy, per The Inquisitr. That popular post received more than 250,000 likes.