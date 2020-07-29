Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Flashes Her Curvy Booty In A Thong Bikini

Model Viktoria Varga delighted fans with an eyeful of her curves while she soaked up some sun for her latest Instagram upload. In the post, she sported a bikini with a thong bottom that showcased her curvy backside.

The 28-year-old had spent several months in the Middle East during the coronavirus outbreak, but tagged her location as Sardegna, Italia for this snap. Varga posed in front of a picturesque water setting as she sheepishly exposed her athletic figure. Both the water and the sky were a bright blue, and there were rocks and a stunning hillside visible in the distance.

Varga had her long blond hair up in a ponytail, and she squatted on the edge of a small dock. She was photographed from the back, and her left leg was bent up with her foot hanging off the side, while her right leg was folded. The fashion designer turned her body and looked over her shoulder to face the lens, as the sun shone on her back. She held her left hand up to her gorgeous face.

The Hungarian – who is famously dating Italian soccer pro Graziano Pelle – rocked a small blue bikini. Not much of Varga’s top could be seen except for thin straps across her back, but the bottoms were prevalent. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her sculpted derriere in the thong bottoms. Her tanned skin popped against the color of the swimsuit.

In the caption, Varga credited her mother with taking the photo, and added a blue heart emoji. She tagged swimwear company Sommer Swim, before uploading the image Wednesday.

Many of Varga’s 474,000 Instagram followers noticed the cheeky pic, and more than 16,000 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button. She received nearly 160 comments in just over 11 hours, as her replies were flooded with heart and heart-eye emoji. Her comment section was littered with compliments in both English and Italian.

“Great photo mum!! That bikini is stunning [on] you,” one follower wrote.

“You look amazing babe! Love your suit it looks great on you,” an Instagram user responded.

“Love ur costume!!! U have a beautiful body,” a fan replied while adding several emoji.

“Always elegant,” another added.

