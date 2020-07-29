Nastia Liukin Reveals She’s In Love With A New Guy, Says He Came Into Her Life When She Needed Him Most

Olympic champion Nastia Liukin just made a big change in her life, and she wasted little time in sharing the exciting news with her Instagram followers. In a pair of posts and a series of snapshots, Nastia introduced her new guy to the world. An adorable dog she named Harley is now with her and people could hardly stand how cute the two looked together.

Nastia’s post on Tuesday revealed the heartwarming news. She uploaded six pictures and said that she was ready to shake things up for the rest of 2020. She introduced Harley and it was clear that the two had already fallen deeply in love with one another.

“Harley is a cutie like you are a hottie!!!” one of her fans commented.

It also appeared that the gold medalist decided to change up her hairstyle this week too. She seemed to have gone a bit shorter with her blond tresses, adding some bangs and a fair amount of sass. By the looks of things, both the haircut and the addition of the dog had Nastia feeling pretty great.

In another post that Nastia shared on Wednesday morning, she got a bit mushy over her new pup. This upload appeared to be a selfie that the gymnastics champion took as she snuggled her adorable little guy in one arm.

She acknowledged that she already very much in love with him and she noted that she didn’t expect him to enter her life. She may not have been planning this for long, but the Olympian admitted that she definitely needed this new furry family addition.

Nastia also said that the canine had already made her smile more just since they found one another than she had smiled in a long time.

“Dogs are the BEST therapy, and I’m definitely partial to male dogs. Enjoy the snuggles!!!!” a fan said.

Not long ago, Nastia moved back home to the Dallas, Texas area. She had lived in Los Angeles, California for more than a decade, but for the past month or two she had been sharing updates on the new home she’s organizing in Texas.

Prior to the move, Nastia had been dating NFL player Sam Martin. It seems that the two split recently, but they have both kept the details private. Given her newly single status, it’s understandable that adding this new puppy could help her a lot in mending her broken heart and embracing her new world.

“Dogs really make the world a better place,” another person wrote.

“If we all could live the life of a dog – spreading smiles and joy effortlessly to everyone we meet. Needing nothing but a hug and a belly scratch in return,” someone else said.

It looks like Nastia has already fallen head-over-heels for her new partner and the Olympian’s supporters are glad to see her looking so happy and content.