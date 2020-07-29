Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shares Sweet Throwback Snap Of Him & His Wife Lauren From Their College Days

Reality television star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino thrilled his 2.4 million Instagram followers with his latest share, a throwback shot that showed him and his wife Lauren Sorrentino back in their younger days. He used a hashtag to identify the two of them as college sweethearts in the caption, suggesting the photo was taken in their college days.

The picture had irregular edges and appeared to have perhaps been cut out of another shot. Mike and Lauren sat at a wooden table and Mike stared right at the camera, flashing a pearly white smile while placing one elbow on the tabletop. He had on a red graphic t-shirt and bright yellow bracelet. His lower body was hidden underneath the tabletop so fans weren’t able to tell what else he was wearing.

Lauren appeared to be perched on Mike’s lap, and she was glancing at something off camera rather than looking right into the lens as Mike was. She had on a pair of jeans and a pale blue top with sleeves that came to her elbows and a unique neckline. The open neckline revealed a hint of skin, although her cleavage remained hidden, and also showed off a nude bra strap.

Lauren’s hair was pulled back away from her face, and while she rocks blond locks nowadays, she appeared to have darker hair back in her college days. She kept her accessories simple, wearing a bracelet on one wrist and a very thin gold ring.

The duo seemed to be sitting in a kitchen, as there was a stove and countertop with a coffee maker atop it visible in the distance. Lauren held several cards in her hands, suggesting that they may have been playing a card game when the picture was taken. A Smirnoff Ice beverage and Blistex lip chap were placed on the table nearby.

Mike paired the throwback shot with a sweet caption, and his followers couldn’t get enough. The post received over 122,900 likes within just one hour, including a like from his Jersey Shore cast mate Jenni Farley. It also racked up 1,157 comments in the same brief time span.

“The world needs more Laurens,” one fan wrote, referencing the nickname that Lauren goes by.

“I just watched the episode where you proposed today! Love it,” another follower added.

“I’m so inspired by you and Laurens, please write a book one day about your love story,” a third fan remarked.

“This is a beautiful picture of you two. You’re a lucky man Sitch,” another follower commented.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Mike shared a sweet snap taken when he and several friends and family members were out celebrating his birthday at a restaurant in New Jersey.