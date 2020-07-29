Anthony Fauci On Donald Trump’s Spread Of COVID-19 Misinformation On Twitter: ‘It’s Not Helpful’

One of the nation's top doctors did not support the recent video the president helped to circulate promoting the use of hydroxycholorquine to treat coronavirus.

President Donald Trump once again found himself under attack from critics following his recent retweet of Donald Trump Jr.’s post about hydroxycholorquine. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the content was deemed “misleading” by Twitter who then removed it from their social media platform. When asked about the commander-in-chief sharing things that go against the idea of wearing masks to combat COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci said “you’d have to say it’s not helpful”, BBC reported.

Speaking on a video call with BBC‘s Katty Kay, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said Twitter is not something he ever understood or has ever gotten involved with. He was then asked if he would ask the president not to share that type of information with his 84 million followers, but lamented that is not the way things work.

“My feeling about what we should do with masks very, very clearly understood by everyone including those in the White House.”

The main subject of the video post in question was Stella Immanuel, a Cameroonian doctor who now resides in Houston. She claimed that nobody needed to get sick and that the virus’ cure was hydroxycholorquine.

“I have treated over 350 patients and not had one death,” she said.

Immanuel also alleged there was a conspiracy led by Fauci and the Democrats to prevent the world from finding out about this cure. Fauci denied he would ever mislead the public “under any circumstances.”

Fauci further explained his stance on the video, saying it gave off signals that went against wearing masks, before saying he was trying to get people to wear facial coverings universally.

Kevin Dietsch-Pool / Getty Images

The interview then shifted to hydroxycholorquine, a drug the president has been pushing for months much to the dismay of many health professionals across the country. Asked about whether Trump was right in doing so, Fauci was somewhat coy in his response.

“It’s not productive or helpful for me to be making judges [sic] on right or wrong”

But the 79-year-old immunologist would once again refuse to give the drug an endorsement, which has been used in the past to treat malaria patients. Fauci explained the overwhelming majority of “well-run trials” indicate it is not an effective way of treating coronavirus.

The comments came just a few days after Trump told reporters he could not understand why Fauci’s approval rating was so much higher than his was.

“Nobody likes me,” the president said.