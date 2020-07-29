Donald Trump Is Either Suffering From ‘Incurable Madness’ Or Intentionally Manipulating Americans, Doctor Says

Dr. Irwin Redlener, the director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness, appeared on MSNBC on Wednesday and took aim at Donald Trump’s recent comments about his public approval compared to Dr. Anthony Fauci. As reported by Raw Story, Redlener called Trump’s purported whining “pathetic” and said the “self-pitying” reflects a side of the president that Americans “haven’t quite seen before.”

“If you combine that with his statements on the hydroxychloroquine, we either have a case of really incurable madness or some sort of intentional manipulation of public opinion around some absolutely dishonest statements about the effect of hydroxychloroquine added to the pantheon of untrue statements that the president has made for, you know, since the beginning of all of this.”

Trump recently spoke to reporters about the American public’s high approval of Fauci compared to his own.

“Nobody likes me,” he told reporters.

Redlener said he hoped that Trump’s recent shift in demeanor is part of a “twisted logic” intended to redefine his image and help him win reelection. Nevertheless, the doctor said the real estate mogul is looking “increasingly unstable.”

“I don’t know how they’ll create a narrative around COVID in November, but I suppose they’ll keep trying,” he said.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

As reported by BBC, Trump on Monday shared a video that promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment and claimed that economic shutdown and mask use are not effective preventatives against the virus. The speaker in the footage also claimed that Fauci and the Democratic Party are attempting to hide a COVID-19 cure from the world and use the deaths resulting from the pandemic to harm Trump’s standing. According to CBC News, the clip was funded by right-wing dark money groups.

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said that Trump’s decision to share the video was “not helpful” amid the push to get Americans to wear masks. Per The Inquisitr, Trump has previously faced criticism for purportedly attempting to turn mask use into a political issue.

According to CBC News, many studies have found no evidence that the controversial drug is effective at treating coronavirus — without or without the antibiotic azithromycin. But others have shown more promise. Earlier this month, it was reported that a group of researchers at Henry Ford Health System found that among over 2,500 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, those that were treated with the drug were less likely to die. Nevertheless, the antimalarial medication poses serious side effects, such as heart rhythm problems, which have generated skepticism over its use for treating coronavirus.