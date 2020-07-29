Adrienne Bailon Wows In Crop Top & High-Waisted Panties When Modeling Silk Scarf & Bag From Her Own Brand

Adrienne Bailon — who is currently on the panel for The Real — took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself. The Cheetah Girls actress is known for modeling items from her own brand, La Voute, and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

In the bottom right of the first shot, the “No More (Baby I’ma Do it Right)” hitmaker stunned in a white crop top that featured one strap. Bailon displayed her decolletage, which she left bare with no necklaces. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted panties and accessorized with a bracelet, small aviator sunglasses, and white bag which was wrapped across her body. The singer styled her long dark hair down and was captured close up. Bailon laid back and showcased a hint of her side profile by looking over to the right.

In the top left, Bailon was snapped sitting down from the side in a one-shouldered swimsuit, that was also in white. The former 3LW member parted her legs and raised one hand to her hair. She looked down and rested one foot on tiptoes.

In the next slide, Bailon wore a different white crop top with two straps. She opted for a black silk headscarf that had La Voute written in white text and black sunglasses. She was caught from a higher angle on a black chair and looked directly in front of her.

In the third frame, Bailon placed both hands on her head and looked down.

For her caption, the 36-year-old expressed that she’s “mad excited” for all the new surprises that will be coming soon from her brand.

In the span of 35 minutes, her post racked up more than 3,100 likes and many comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 5 million followers.

“Go Adrienne. You always know how to do your thing,” one user wrote.

“Wow. I mean I need everything,” another person shared, adding multiple flame emoji.

“Your whole fam did amazing on this shoot!” remarked a third fan.

“How soon?!?!? I can’t take all of this excitement,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Bailon. As reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a long-sleeved white shirt. Bailon left half the item of clothing unbuttoned and the sleeves rolled up. She sported her dark brunette locks in one long plait and wore a headwrap over her hair. Bailon accessorized the look with a number of silver chains, rings, bracelets, and large hoop earrings.