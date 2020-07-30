Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Bombshell Curves On The Tennis Court With Her Friend

Tarsha Whitmore delighted her fans with another smoking-hot look in which she rocked an activewear set that flaunted her bombshell curves. The sizzling new update was shared on her page on July 30, and her followers have given it nothing but praise.

The image captured Tarsha and a friend posed outside on a cloudless day. The two ladies stood on a tennis court in front of a net, showing off their sporty sides. The perimeter of the court was surrounded by a black fence and a few outdoor lights. Tarsha gave a sultry stare into the camera as she placed one hand on her thigh and the opposite hand on the net.

She opted for a sexy set from retailer Oh Polly. On her upper half, she rocked a tight babydoll crop top that possessed a light pink hue. The garment had a wide neckline that showed off her collarbone and a hint of her cleavage. The piece was high on her ribs and treated fans to a view of her trim abs.

Tarsha opted for another pop of color on her lower half with a pair of yellow spandex shorts. The garment was tight on her curves, and its high waistband helped show off her trim midsection. The shorts rode dangerously high and flaunted her bronzed stems in their entirety. The Aussie model completed her look with a set of crisp, white sneakers. She styled her honey-dyed tresses with a middle part, and her hair tumbled over her shoulder.

Tarsha’s friend sported the opposite look of her counterpart and wore a yellow crop top and a pair of bubblegum pink leggings. The top was tight on her torso and displayed her slim figure, while the high-waisted bottoms helped to accentuate her hourglass curves. She styled her silky black tresses with a middle part, and her hair spilled over one side of her shoulder. Like Tarsha, she rocked like-new white sneakers that boasted the Nike logo on the sides.

In the caption of the post, Tarsha wished her followers a happy Friendship Day, and included a code for 15 percent off at Oh Polly. It comes as no surprise that the update has amassed over 3,500 likes and 30 comments.

“MY FAVE DUO EVER,” one follower gushed alongside a few heart-eye emoji.

“Bestie vibesssss,” another Instagrammer chimed in with the addition of a few flames.

“Stunners,” a third social media user wrote, alongwith purple hearts.

Another devotee kept things simple and referred to them as “Gorgeous girls.”